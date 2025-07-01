The Cracker Barrel Ordering Hack That Gets Food On Your Table Asap
With its hearty menu offerings of hamburger steak plates and country fried breakfasts, Cracker Barrel is the place to go when you've got a serious appetite. While the meals often satisfy when they arrive, the waiting game can feel like a lifetime, especially if you're starving. Instead of suffering in silence, try this Cracker Barrel ordering hack that gets food on your table asap: Ask for your bread to come out first.
Whether you're dying for a pancake breakfast or sirloin supper, most Cracker Barrel meals come with your choice of buttermilk biscuits or cornbread in addition to the country sides. (If you can't decide, you can even ask for both.) While the bread basket usually comes out with the meals, you can always ask your server to bring it out before instead. A few fluffy corn muffins should keep you satisfied until the main event arrives.
Then, to keep the time passing, try to beat one of Cracker Barrel's little peg games. Just don't go too overboard, or you'll have to bring your entree home with you. Of course, if you really want to save some time, the Cracker Barrel app can also come in handy.
For your next visit, speed up the wait with the app
This bread basket hack is a lifesaver for those with rumbling stomachs or anxious kids, but to keep yourself grounded on your next trip to Cracker Barrel, streamline your visit with the help of this one other tip. Whether you're in the car on the way to the restaurant or gearing up to leave your house, use the Cracker Barrel app to secure your place in line before you've even reached the store.
In the app, you can view the current wait time at your location, so you know exactly how long of a delay you're in for. From there, you'll know if you should pivot to another restaurant, or you can add your name to the lineup so you can snag a table as soon as you arrive. You can even sign up for Cracker Barrel's rewards program while you're at it.
To further speed things up, you can also use the app to view the menu, so you don't have to waste any time at the table. Hey, if you still have to wait in line when you arrive, at least you have the opportunity to peruse Cracker Barrel's iconic gift shop. If you really need it, you can always purchase a few candy bars there to hold you over.