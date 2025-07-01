The Cracker Barrel Ordering Hack That Gets Food On Your Table Asap

With its hearty menu offerings of hamburger steak plates and country fried breakfasts, Cracker Barrel is the place to go when you've got a serious appetite. While the meals often satisfy when they arrive, the waiting game can feel like a lifetime, especially if you're starving. Instead of suffering in silence, try this Cracker Barrel ordering hack that gets food on your table asap: Ask for your bread to come out first.

Whether you're dying for a pancake breakfast or sirloin supper, most Cracker Barrel meals come with your choice of buttermilk biscuits or cornbread in addition to the country sides. (If you can't decide, you can even ask for both.) While the bread basket usually comes out with the meals, you can always ask your server to bring it out before instead. A few fluffy corn muffins should keep you satisfied until the main event arrives.

Then, to keep the time passing, try to beat one of Cracker Barrel's little peg games. Just don't go too overboard, or you'll have to bring your entree home with you. Of course, if you really want to save some time, the Cracker Barrel app can also come in handy.