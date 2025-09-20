Robert Irvine Swears By These 2 Simple Staples To Elevate Almost Any Dish

Say goodbye to bland and boring meals and give them a flavor boost that chef Robert Irvine himself abides by. All you need to do is reach for two powerhouse ingredients that are common staples in most Southeast Asian cuisines: rice wine vinegar and ginger. Irvine swears by these flavor boosters. Given the versatility in their abilities to enhance almost any dish — from aromatic broths, salad dressings, savory sauces, and flavorful marinades — it's no wonder that these two coveted ingredients are among the must-pack list for Irvine's travels. Rice wine vinegar, also known as rice vinegar (which is different from rice wine), does more than just season your sushi rice. Unlike rice wine, it has a more distinct acidic kick that adds a layer of nuance to any recipe it's incorporated in, be it in an Asian-inspired marinade or even to liven up a fruity gin and tonic.

When using ginger in any recipe, there comes the question of whether to use fresh ginger or reach for the ground ginger in your spice rack. The former usually imparts a sweeter, more complex and pungent flavor, but involves the added step of finely chopping it. On the other hand, ground ginger delivers a similar flavor profile and bypasses the need to peel and chop, making for a more convenient choice. However, it may lack the depth and complexity of fresh ginger for those with an attuned palate. Irvine's recipes use both fresh and ground ginger, but bear in mind that ground ginger can be more potent than its fresh counterparts, which means a little goes a long way.