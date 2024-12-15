Ground Ginger Vs Fresh Ginger: Which One Is More Potent?

Ginger is one of those ingredients that can be a bit polarizing. While it's a classic component of everything from beloved sweets like gingerbread and pumpkin spice lattes, savory preparations like salad dressings and sushi, to even drinks like a Moscow mule or a lemony tea, not everyone enjoys the same level of ginger kick.

The level of potency you can expect may be hard to gauge however, and it can be tough to know if you should expect a hefty dose of heat or a mild, sweeter profile when cooking with this spice. And while a number of factors can impact how ginger is expressed in a dish, if you're preparing a recipe that calls for the rhizome, one useful piece of information is understanding which form of it — ground or fresh — is going to pack the most punch.

Perhaps it may surprise you to know that it's the powdered kind.In fact, you may need as little as ⅛ of a teaspoon of ground ginger to equal 1 tablespoon of the fresh stuff. The flavor is also subtly different, as the fresh root is a bit sweeter and less peppery than what you get with ground, which may impact your decision between the two options.