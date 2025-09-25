Blade And Flat Iron Steak Are From The Same Cut: Here's The Only Difference

Steak is a blanket term for many different cuts of meat from a cow. There are tender steaks with plenty of marbling, such as ribeye, as well as leaner steaks with less fat, like sirloin. And if you've ever heard the terms "blade" or "flat iron" steaks, you should know that these actually come from the same cut of beef — there's just one key difference.

"Blade steak and flat iron steak are the same muscle on the cow, just cut (and/or referred to) differently. The muscle comes off of the exterior of the shoulder blade and so has tons of flavor," Koji Fujioka, butchery manager at The Local Butcher Shop, told Chowhound exclusively. "As a whole, the muscle has a flat seam of connective tissue we call 'silver skin' which runs parallel down the middle."

Fujioka explained that when you cut the steak and include that tissue, you're cutting a blade steak. But if the cut of beef has that silver skin removed (something you can ask your butcher to do for you), it's then referred to as a "flat" or "flat iron" steak. If you want a flat steak but accidentally end up with the blade cut, then it's best to remove the muscle yourself once the meat is cooked. "You can remove it before, but you'll lose more meat that way," he said. Either way, while these distinct cuts may both come from the chuck primal, they shouldn't necessarily receive the same treatment in the kitchen.