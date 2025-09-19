The South African Fried Chicken Chain That Built Success On A Secret US Recipe

If you're visiting South Africa and looking for some American-style fried chicken, KFC is an option for you — but for some local flair, consider a top-notch chain that, frankly, is one of the international chains we wish we could try. Its name is Chicken Licken, and with some 250 restaurants around the country, it shouldn't be hard to find one.

While Chicken Licken has a distinct American connection, it's also an example of fast food that's adapted to local tastes. That U.S. connection comes from its founding: George Sombonos, son of Greek immigrants to South Africa, had been working in his father's restaurant in the '70s. His father sent him on a research trip to the U.S., where he downed copious amounts of burgers and fried chicken, before encountering some fried chicken so delicious in Waco, Texas, he asked the owner for the recipe. The owner agreed to hand it over for $1,000 of Sombonos' travelers checks, and Sombonos quietly substituted this new spice mix into the fried chicken at his dad's restaurants — and while the senior Sombonos was unimpressed with the sneaky move, the customers loved it.

But one other factor that helped, too: The restaurant, called Dairy Den, also broke the country's apartheid laws to serve Black South Africans, reportedly including Nelson Mandela's second wife Winnie, earning a loyal following among the Black community. That loyalty continued when the younger Sombonos opened Chicken Licken in the '80s, serving the same recipe at locations in South Africa's segregated townships, helping pave the way for success.