What is your hot sauce of choice? Common (budget-friendly) brands like Valentina, Tabasco, Tapatio, Cholula, and Sriracha no doubt all have die-hard fans who swear their favorite sauce is the best. Of course, if you want to go beyond basic, there is a world of hot sauces available to you — many of which can be found at Heatonist, which carefully filters out hot sauce powerhouses from those that pale in comparison, allowing heat-loving connoisseurs to discover ever-more-complex and palatable options.

But once you've experienced the best hot sauces out there, maybe you're feeling inspired to make your own. Good news: Making hot sauce at home is easier than you may think, and can be done with only a handful of ingredients. At its simplest, you need peppers, flavorings like garlic and onion, and vinegar. Now, here's where it gets interesting. There are a number of peppers you can choose from, and they can be combined in a variety of ways. And the same can be said of vinegar. So, which vinegar is the best?

Noah Chaimberg, founder and CEO of Heatonist, weighed in on this question when speaking to Chowhound. "The best type of vinegar for homemade hot sauce is one you enjoy!" he says. "We've tasted delicious sauces made with everything from apple cider vinegar to white balsamic and even infused vinegar." If you really want to go 100% homemade, you can even make your own apple vinegar.