Everyone knows Pepsi and Coca-Cola dominate the soda aisle, but have you ever wondered which corporate giant owns your other favorite fizzy soda? Despite potentially flying under the radar compared to Pepsi and Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper has built a massive following of its own.

In fact, Dr Pepper recently overtook Pepsi itself, claiming the number two spot for most popular soda in the world in both 2024 and 2025, second only to Coca-Cola. So, with all that success, who actually owns Dr Pepper? We may not have figured out the mystery of Dr Pepper's 23 flavors, but we do know who owns the brand. It's not Coca-Cola, and it's not PepsiCo either. Instead, Dr Pepper falls under the umbrella of Keurig Dr Pepper, a powerhouse beverage conglomerate that also manages some of your other favorite bottled bevvies like Snapple, 7UP, and Canada Dry. While Pepsi and Coke spend decades battling it out, Dr Pepper has carved its own empire and a lane of its own in the cola wars.

But Keurig Dr Pepper hasn't been the soda's owner forever. The brand's story winds through more than a century of mergers, attempted buyouts, bottling partnerships, and surprising twists that shaped its rise from a Texas pharmacy creation to one of the world's most iconic sodas.