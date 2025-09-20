Julia Child Liked To End Her Hamburger Dinners With A Fiery Dessert Pairing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Legendary chef, author, and TV personality Julia Child helped bring French cooking into American households through her seminal books, including "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and her long-running PBS cooking shows. However, that doesn't mean she wasn't up for a juicy burger. In fact, her favorite fast food chain was California's In-N-Out. Still, this is Child we're talking about, so when making some typically humble beef patties for a November 1970 episode of "The French Chef," she gave her hamburger dinner a luxe upgrade for dessert with a dish playfully called crepes Saint Claire in a nod to Santa Clara, California. And then there's the upscale drink she recommended serving with the flambeed crepes: Champagne.

Child's dessert is a take on the classic French dish crepes Suzette. Her version calls for them to be soaked in a sauce of apricot nectar (Santa Clara being known for its apricots at the time), grated orange peel, and butter, which she sprinkled with sugar and doused in cognac before setting alight. "There's nothing wrong ever with serving Champagne with a flaming dessert," she said as she tucked into a bite of her crepes. Then she went even further, saying that it's a wholly appropriate drink to serve at the end of a hamburger dinner. It's certainly one way to fancy up a basic meal. But again, this is Child, so even her burgers are anything but downhome.