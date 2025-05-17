Julia Child's Trick For Keeping Homemade Crepes Perfectly Thin

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The incomparable Julia Child became a global culinary icon for her ability to distill the famously finicky techniques that form the basis of classical French cookery into accessible, achievable recipes. She literally wrote the book on it, the indispensable "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." And the depth of her knowledge was such that she seemingly had tips for making any meal a work of art — from how to perfect classic dishes like sole meunière to simple ways to make kitchen cleanup a breeze.

You may not consider the humble crepe to be a particularly difficult dish, but like many of the less-complex elements of French cuisine, "simplicity" belies some quite fiddly techniques. If you've ever made crepes at home (without a dedicated crepe machine), you've likely run into the problem of how much batter to use. Sometimes, you're left with a crepe that's too thin and small. Other times, you wind up with a thick, gummy thing that burns before it cooks through. Either way, you're wasting batter.

Child had a fix to easily (and quickly) dial in the perfect amount of batter: For your first crepe, ladle a test amount into your hot pan, leave it for a moment to set, and then pour off any remaining batter that hasn't set back into your mixing bowl. This will not only allow you to gauge how much batter to use but will also ensure you don't waste that test crepe!