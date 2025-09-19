The Important Oil Advice To Keep In Mind When Frying Your Own Donuts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing quite like walking into a donut shop and smelling the freshly-fried dough. Believe it or not, it's actually pretty simple to make donuts in your own kitchen. Once you've picked your recipe (we're partial to custard-filled Boston cream donuts) and prepared your dough, following a few simple frying tips can make all the difference between oily or overcooked donuts and rings of sugar-coated perfection. Hannah Taylor, author of "Measure with Your Heart," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her top tips on how you can create crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside donuts in the comfort of your own home.

One thing you shouldn't leave to chance when deep-frying is the oil temperature — around 350 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot for donuts. "That's hot enough to give you that golden outside with a fluffy middle, but not so hot that they brown before the inside cooks through," Taylor says. "I like to keep a thermometer clipped to the pot so I can glance at it often. Oil has a mind of its own, and it can swing up or down quickly, especially once you start adding dough."

She adds that she likes to check the oil with the thermometer before dropping in each batch. This allows her to make sure that every donut can puff up and float to the top. If your oil temperature is too high, your donuts will brown too quickly, leaving you with a raw center. When the temperature is too low, your donuts will soak up oil, creating a greasy result. It's all about finding balance.