The Popular BBQ Sauce You Should Be Adding To Your Steaks

Depending on what part of the country you're from, you might enjoy a style of barbecue that most resonates with your taste and local experience. The U.S. has numerous regional varieties of barbecue sauce to go with many styles of barbecue. The great thing is, no matter what style you prefer, you can probably make it at home. The kind of sauce people can most easily prepare is a BBQ sauce made with just three ingredients: ketchup, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. Whether your favorite is a version of this simple tomato-based sauce, is sweet or spicy, or contains tangy vinegar, most people have a preference. There are even barbecue sauces that veer away from tomato altogether and are worth serving alongside your next steak dinner.

One popular variety that's just as good drizzled on steaks as it is coating ribs hails from South Carolina; in its standard form, it's called Carolina gold sauce. It's made with a unique base of yellow mustard, giving it a golden hue and a tangy bite. Carolina gold sauce shines as a barbecue sauce, and can also be used as a marinade or dipping sauce. It has mildly spicy elements that balance well with its sweet and tangy notes, and pairs well with steak in a similar way as the pungency of horseradish pairs with beef. The brightness of the mustard base and vinegar notes of Carolina gold sauce cut through the fat in a steak, complementing the beef's flavor and making it lighter on the palate.