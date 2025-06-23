What Is The Rarest Color Of M&M?

Ever since its founding in the 1940s, M&M's have gone on to be one of the most iconic candies in history. It's one of the greatest classic movie theater snacks (which we have ranked), and makes for a delicious add-in for a batch of over the top brownies. M&M's are small, sweet, and ready to be snacked on, so it's easy to see why they're so loved.

The candy's popularity has never been in question, but one thing is: the color distribution. M&M's may seem like they are separated by color in equal amounts, but there's actually more of certain colors than others. According to SAS, the world's largest corporate consumer of M&M's, the rarest color of M&M is brown (or it was, at least, back in 2017).

The reason why there's different amounts of each color hasn't been made precisely clear. There hasn't been any more recent studies on M&M's color distribution, so SAS' data is the most updated set of information currently available. Granted, in the end color doesn't affect much; the M&M's are stamped with a tiny "m" and filled with the same chocolate, regardless of the color. Still, it's fun to contemplate the likelihood of opening a pack to your favorite color of M&M.