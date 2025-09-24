The Staggering Amount Of Beef Texas Roadhouse Butchers Process Every Year

Texas Roadhouse is a go-to for American comfort food. While you should never make assumptions that Texas Roadhouse is a fancy place with out-of-this-world cuisine, the steaks in particular are, objectively, really good. Cut by hand, employees of the chain say the steaks are seasoned heartily with a signature blend of spices, seared with butter on each side to lock in the juicy tenderness, then grilled to the temperature requested by the customer. It's not really a surprise then that Texas Roadhouse's steaks are among the most popular items, accounting for 44% of the menu. If there is any question about that, one only has to look at the crazy amount of beef the chain goes through every year.

Sure, Texas Roadhouse doesn't release too much of its behind-the-scenes numbers, but it hasn't been totally quiet on the matter. According to the restaurant's 2024 corporate sustainability report, each Texas Roadhouse store processes a whopping $1 million-plus worth of beef annually. It's all processed by each location's designated butcher or meat cutter, who does the early preparation once the beef arrives. This is an even bigger job than it seems, because all the meat is fresh, never frozen. These folks are selecting quality cuts too; as noted in the same report, Texas Roadhouse's meat cutters undergo extensive training and participate in an annual competition to help keep their skills on point.