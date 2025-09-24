We Asked Hormel The Best Way To Store Bacon

There are a lot of mistakes to avoid when handling meat. From failing to cook it to precise, bacteria-busting temperatures, to improper refrigeration or thawing techniques, there's a lot that can go wrong. And when things do go wrong, the result can be a painful bout of food poisoning. When it comes to bacon, the danger of bacterial infection comes from both Salmonella and Staphylococcus. Thankfully, Erinn Aulfinger, brand manager for Hormel Black Label Bacon, spoke with Chowhound to share some practical advice about safe bacon storage.

Once you've literally brought home the bacon (ideally one of the best store-bought bacon brands), Aulfinger says, "Keep it refrigerated at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and for best results, store it in a drawer or on the bottom shelf near the back of the fridge, where temperatures stay most consistent." If you're not cooking an entire package of bacon all at once, you need to finish it up within three to five days, she instructs. And even then, be sure to keep it in an airtight bag or sealed container. Cooked bacon (again, stored in a sealed container) should also be used within three to five days.

You should be able to keep an unopened package of bacon safely in your fridge until the use- or freeze-by date, Aulfinger tells us. If you're approaching that use-by deadline, go ahead and pop it in the freezer, where it should stay good for three to six months. Beyond that, you risk freezer burn. Signs that your bacon has been in the freezer too long include a bland or sour flavor, tough, crumbly texture, or dull gray color, explains Aulfinger.