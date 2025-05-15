How Does Texas Roadhouse Make Its Green Beans Taste So Good?

While steak is the star of the show at Texas Roadhouse, the side dishes bring meals at the restaurant chain full-circle. Popular side options include roasted sweet potatoes topped with butter and gooey marshmallows, seasoned rice with just the right amount of kick, creamy mac and cheese, and (surprise!) green beans.

Cooks at Texas Roadhouse manage to breathe new life into the humble vegetable. The chain understandably keeps its exact green bean recipe close to the vest, but we believe it's the combination of bacon, onion broth, and brown sugar that gives this side dish its signature flavor. The chain's Southern-inspired recipe combines sweet and savory elements to help your green beans complement steak, shrimp, and chicken — and to make it a little bit easier to eat your veggies.

Ready to whip up some Texas Roadhouse-style green beans in your own kitchen? It starts with great bacon. Try these tips for cooking bacon easily in the oven so you don't make a mess on your stovetop, or sit back and let your sous vide circulator do the work if you'd prefer.