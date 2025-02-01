The Easy Way To Bake Doughnuts Without A Doughnut Pan

The lack of a doughnut pan doesn't have to mean a dearth of doughnuts if you possess the ingenuity of MacGyver and a few MacGyver-worthy tools, namely a muffin tin and some tin foil. You'll fashion these items into a bonafide doughnut pan that will be sturdy enough to hold your doughnut batter and inexpensive enough to allow you to experiment with different shapes and recipes.

The process is both straightforward and a bit rudimentary, so it's easy to replicate. To start insert rolled up pieces of tin foil into the muffin tin cups. They should be cylindrical in shape and tall enough to peek out over the top of the muffin tin. One foil cylinder goes into each of the muffin cups. They should stand upright by themselves inside of each cup. If they don't, try to flatten the bottom of the cylinders a bit to give them more of a base to stand on, so to speak. Once you've made the foil cylinders, spray the cooking oil onto the foil cylinders and inside the muffin cups until everything is coated well. If you've done this correctly, you'll have replicated, in principle, the design of a doughnut pan (like this one from Bellemain on Amazon). The foil cylinders replace the raised centers that doughnut pans have but that your muffin tin doesn't.