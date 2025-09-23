We Asked 12 Chefs To Tell Us The Most Unexpected Thing They Keep In The Freezer

What treasures does your freezer contain? An iced-over pint of ice cream, perchance? Or maybe there lies a pile of frozen fruits and veggies that were purchased for a recipe now long forgotten. For many home cooks, the freezer is mostly a repository for microwave meals, frozen desserts, and bagged veggies. This is really a shame, as it is one of the most useful tools in your kitchen. Your freezer can help extend a food item's shelf life by months at a stretch, and it might just be the most under-utilized tool in your kitchen.

So, to better understand the full capabilities of the humble, frigid freezer, we reached out to 12 chefs to find out what unexpected item you can find lurking in the frosty depths of their freezers. You'll find an assorted and odd mix of ingredients, snacks, candies, and cooking tools, each of which can help you to make the most of your precious kitchen space. And, hey, you might just find your new favorite cooking hack. So keep your mind — and your freezer space — open.