The Grocery Store Brand Chicken Nuggets With Shockingly Low-Quality Ingredients

Frozen chicken nuggets are the perfect low-effort meal that will always hit the spot. While store-bought ones may not taste as good as some chicken nuggets from a fast food restaurant, there are many brands out there that do the crispy breaded bites justice. However, if you're worried about nutritional value or quality, there is one brand you need to keep out of your cart. Great Value chicken nuggets from Walmart may be listed at a low price of $5.97 for 2 pounds of food, but they contain remarkably low quality ingredients. Sometimes, you get what you pay for.

Great Value chicken nuggets contain a number of processed ingredients and antibiotics, with one of the worst ingredients being textured soy protein concentrate. Textured soy protein is a byproduct of soy milk that goes through chemical treatments to mimic a meat-like texture. It is a heavily processed protein source and loses a lot of its nutrition during production. It also indicates that the meatiness of these chicken nuggets isn't just, well, chicken.

Not only are these nuggets not great for you, but the taste isn't all that good either. In our ranking of nine frozen chicken nuggets, we found that Great Value's were nothing special, coming in at sixth place. For low-quality ingredients that don't even offer a delicious flavor, it's probably best to pass on these nuggets.