The Best Brand Of Frozen Chicken Nuggets Will Always Have A Spot In Our Freezer

When the craving strikes, nothing hits like a chicken nugget. Whether handed through a takeout window, prepared from scratch at home, or baked from a frost-covered bag, these bit-sized morsels satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Still, pre-packaged meat products can sometimes give you a bit of an ick: Is the texture mealy? Is the breading burnt? Is the size so big it's no longer nugget-like? Luckily for us, Chowhound's Megan Lim weighed in after wading her way through the freezer aisle. She ranked frozen chicken nuggets from worst to best, factoring in flavor first and foremost, but also nutrition, cost, availability, and presentation. No, Dino Buddies did not come out on top — but give the full breakdown a read to see where they rank.

Real Good Lightly Breaded Chicken Nuggets took the top spot, despite getting in their own way. As Lim notes, Real Good's nuggets don't exactly align with what we've come to expect from the product aesthetically. The lightly coated breading is inconsistent from nugget to nugget, the nuggets themselves are darker in color than their brethren, and their shape looks more like a drumstick than a perfectly imperfect nugget. And yet their taste more than makes up for their lack of style. According to Lim, Real Good nuggets have a delicious, authentic fried chicken taste. The meat is moist, but not mushy and pulls apart as you eat it, as chicken should. With their salty and umami-forward notes, these nuggets are perfect for a midnight snack or a protein-packed lunch.