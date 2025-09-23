If You Struggle With Spice, Don't Order This Thai Curry

Of all the various curries that you can find around the world, Thai curry stands as one of the most celebrated. The vibrant and aromatic dishes come in a veritable spectrum of colors, with the three most common being yellow, red, and green — the colors indicating differences in the curry paste that serves as the heart of the dish. But it's worth noting that different curries will have different levels of spiciness, so we called up a professional in the field to ascertain which curries you should avoid if you want to steer clear of anything too hot.

Aom Srisuk has her hands in New Orleans' culinary scene, operating as the executive chef and owner of both Good Catch as well as Pomelo — two purveyors of Thai cuisine. And when it comes to particularly piquant curries, she advises that you stay away from two popular dishes. "Green curry is typically the most spicy of the popular Central Thailand curries," she states, saying that "the green color comes in part from fresh green chilis." She then highlights a second spicy option, saying that "red curry is typically the next spiciest, made with soaked dried red chilis." So, as tempting as these two curries may appear, definitely use caution if you're looking to avoid a spicy encounter at dinner.