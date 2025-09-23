Martha Stewart's Worst Coffee Experience Isn't One You're Likely To Share

While the coffee was downright awful, it wasn't the only not-great thing that came out of the kitchen while Martha Stewart served her time. She also talked about the discomfort she experienced in her cell. In "Martha," one blurb from Stewart's diary features the lifestyle icon saying, "My room contains an old double-decker bedstead, and metal frame. The springs are very saggy and thus an unhealthy bed set. I would actually prefer the top." Much to her dismay, inmates who are over 62 years old are automatically given the lower bunk (Stewart was 63 years old when she ended her sentence in 2005).

Stewart also talked about other concerning standards she experienced in prison, stating, "What worries me is the very poor quality of the food and the unavailability of fresh anything, as there are many starches and many carbs, many fat foods." In an interview with David Letterman, Stewart talked about how she learned to go without. "Five months without good food is a problem for almost anybody," she said. Fellow inmates said that Stewart did what she could to let others in prison take advantage of her unique skill set — she figured out how to bake apples in her cell's microwave, and even made a caramel flan to bring to the potluck the community held to celebrate the end of her sentence.