The Legendary Longhorn Steakhouse Dessert Loaded With 6 Kinds Of Chocolate

Longhorn Steakhouse is best known for serving affordable steaks in a casual-meets-upscale atmosphere. Its vibe is a little more sophisticated than Texas Roadhouse but not at the same level as Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Still, it isn't always the well-priced steaks that bring people in. Rather, it just might be one of the brand's most iconic desserts.

If you're a chocolate lover, then it's worth ordering the Chocolate Stampede. It has to be one of the most chocolate-filled desserts on the market — made with six different types, actually. The brand once made an Instagram post highlighting every chocolate type that fills this decadent dessert: chocolate cake, light chocolate mousse, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate curls, chocolate fudge, and chocolate ganache. Over the last few years, the Stampede has received plenty of attention, and it's even gone viral on social media for its layers and layers of chocolate. If you're not sure about spending the extra cash for dessert, try keeping costs down and ordering from the kids' menu.