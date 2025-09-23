The Legendary Longhorn Steakhouse Dessert Loaded With 6 Kinds Of Chocolate
Longhorn Steakhouse is best known for serving affordable steaks in a casual-meets-upscale atmosphere. Its vibe is a little more sophisticated than Texas Roadhouse but not at the same level as Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Still, it isn't always the well-priced steaks that bring people in. Rather, it just might be one of the brand's most iconic desserts.
If you're a chocolate lover, then it's worth ordering the Chocolate Stampede. It has to be one of the most chocolate-filled desserts on the market — made with six different types, actually. The brand once made an Instagram post highlighting every chocolate type that fills this decadent dessert: chocolate cake, light chocolate mousse, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate curls, chocolate fudge, and chocolate ganache. Over the last few years, the Stampede has received plenty of attention, and it's even gone viral on social media for its layers and layers of chocolate. If you're not sure about spending the extra cash for dessert, try keeping costs down and ordering from the kids' menu.
Customers say the Chocolate Stampede is worth it
Maybe you're not one to splurge, and there are some moments when it isn't worth ordering dessert, but Longhorn Steakhouse fans say this treat is worth it. Plus, it's large enough to feed between two and four people, so it's easy to split with others at the table. "This is by far the best dessert ever offered by any restaurant," one person wrote in the comment section of a Longhorn Steakhouse Facebook post, with others people echoing that sentiment. One self-proclaimed baker called it "the best dessert I've ever had."
Though price varies by location, you can expect to pay around $11.49 for the chocolate cake. However, there's a secret to getting it for free: just go on your birthday. If you're there to celebrate, Longhorn should give you a free dessert. All you have to do is first sign up for the chain's club, which essentially means putting your email on its list (bonus: You'll also get a free appetizer for signing up).