This Is The Cheapest Steak You'll Find At LongHorn Steakhouse
While there is no shortage of pricy steakhouse chains around the country, LongHorn Steakhouse prides itself on offering good-quality steak cuts within an affordable range. Its Renegade Sirloin costs just around $16 for the 6-ounce portion, depending on location. LongHorn describes the steak as a leaner option, likely meaning it doesn't have as much marbling as something like a ribeye. But that marbling is a big part of what builds flavor, so the steak doesn't have quite the same fatty, rich flavor that you'd get from a pricier piece — in fact, it ranks the lowest on Chowhound's ranking of LongHorn steaks.
If you're looking for the cheapest way to get steak while at LongHorn, you could try ordering it off the kids' menu. Or, go for lunch and order a steak salad, which offers sliced top sirloin over fresh greens for only $11 (the price goes up at dinner, though). This even comes with one side, so it gives a filling meal that's far below the price of any regular menu cut.
The top sirloin isn't regarded as the best-tasting steak
While a sirloin is a great option if you're looking for an affordable steak, it's generally a bit tougher than most other steak cuts. "No amount of intramuscular fat or perfect cook will outdo certain structures of muscles and innate tenderness," one Reddit user said of the steak, suggesting it's nearly impossible to make it taste as tender as you'd probably prefer. "Sirloin is generally tough," another user added.
If you want to save money on steak at LongHorn while avoiding that tough sirloin cut, there are other ordering hacks you could try. Go with a friend and split a larger steak, such as the 12-ounce ribeye for $27. You get two sides choices, meaning each person essentially gets a six-ounce cut plus one side for under $14 each. The ribeye offers plenty more marbling and is generally a more tender cut, and by sharing it, you're getting the same ounces as the smallest sirloin but spending even less money.