This Is The Cheapest Steak You'll Find At LongHorn Steakhouse

While there is no shortage of pricy steakhouse chains around the country, LongHorn Steakhouse prides itself on offering good-quality steak cuts within an affordable range. Its Renegade Sirloin costs just around $16 for the 6-ounce portion, depending on location. LongHorn describes the steak as a leaner option, likely meaning it doesn't have as much marbling as something like a ribeye. But that marbling is a big part of what builds flavor, so the steak doesn't have quite the same fatty, rich flavor that you'd get from a pricier piece — in fact, it ranks the lowest on Chowhound's ranking of LongHorn steaks.

If you're looking for the cheapest way to get steak while at LongHorn, you could try ordering it off the kids' menu. Or, go for lunch and order a steak salad, which offers sliced top sirloin over fresh greens for only $11 (the price goes up at dinner, though). This even comes with one side, so it gives a filling meal that's far below the price of any regular menu cut.