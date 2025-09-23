Why Shopping At Whole Foods On Tuesdays And Fridays Could Mean Big Savings On Your Grocery Trip

With a nickname like "Whole Paycheck," Whole Foods has never been considered one of the cheaper grocery store options. But you don't have to avoid the store completely if you learn how to shop there smartly. You can save money if you plan your visits for certain days of the week — along with joining Amazon Prime, if you haven't already.

Becoming a Prime member is one of the best ways to shop at Whole Foods if you're on a budget, because you can get regular savings that include special deals only offered on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesdays feature items that are perfect for quick and easy weeknight meals. Deals include offers like $2 off Whole Foods Markets rotisserie chicken, buy one get one 50% off Whole Foods Markets soups, and buy one get one 50% off Whole Foods Markets Kitchens individual meals. Fridays focus on the kind of food deals that are ideal for weekend meals. For example, the best deal on fresh sushi happens at Whole Foods but only on Fridays, when there's buy one get one 50% off packaged sushi rolls. There are also other perks like a 12 for $12 live oyster deal, $12 for a large hot one-topping pizza, and $7.99 for a bottle of Akira Wine (only sold at some locations).