The 2024 M&M's Holiday Chocolate Flavor That Sparked A Fan Frenzy

Some candy fans thought this holiday flavor was an upgrade on Peanut M&M's. "It's like a honey-roasted peanut instead of a regular peanut, and it's a huge improvement," one Reddit user said. Several people identified pleasant notes of butterscotch, coffee, and maple. On the other hand, some people claimed this candy had hints of curry and burnt wood. "It tasted like a bite of disgusting popurri [sic]. These are the most disgusting, most disappointing candy that I have ever eaten," another Redditor said. According to the negative reviews, it seems like the candy's downfall was its artificial flavorings, which really stood out to some people in a very unpleasant way.

While the Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's were a limited edition release, M&M's launched another, somewhat similar variation in the fall of 2025: Honey Roasted Peanut M&M's. This version lacks the holiday-inspired spices but still has a sweetened, toasted peanut in the center. Perhaps due to fewer artificial flavors, the reviews on these were more positive overall. However, some consumers did find them underwhelming and expected more of a contrast with the regular Peanut M&M's. One interesting feature of the new M&M's is that they don't come in the usual rainbow of colors, but rather simple yellows and browns. This is good news for anyone who champions brown M&M's, as they are the rarest color of M&M. Whether you loved or hated the Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's, consider giving these a try next.