The 2024 M&M's Holiday Chocolate Flavor That Sparked A Fan Frenzy
There's nothing like some low-stakes internet drama to distract you from life's responsibilities. Was "the dress" black and blue, or white and gold? How about the "how would a dog wear pants" debate? And finally, were the Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's a vast improvement on regular Peanut M&M's, or did they taste like a chemical fire?
All internet debate serves a purpose, as they can often help consumers decide whether to buy something or save a few bucks. Of course, it's still difficult to know when opinions are starkly different and there's no overall consensus. The Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's, which launched in the fall of 2024, were inspired by the sugared, roasted nuts you might find at a Christkindlmarkt or other holiday event. The candies themselves were red, green, and yellow and made of caramel-roasted peanuts infused with the quintessential spice of cinnamon, vanilla, and spiced sugar flavorings. All enrobed in milk chocolate, a crunchy candy coating, and stamped with the iconic "M," this candy might sound delicious in theory, but there were plenty of people who were unimpressed or downright revolted by the flavor.
M&M's fans were divided on the flavor
Some candy fans thought this holiday flavor was an upgrade on Peanut M&M's. "It's like a honey-roasted peanut instead of a regular peanut, and it's a huge improvement," one Reddit user said. Several people identified pleasant notes of butterscotch, coffee, and maple. On the other hand, some people claimed this candy had hints of curry and burnt wood. "It tasted like a bite of disgusting popurri [sic]. These are the most disgusting, most disappointing candy that I have ever eaten," another Redditor said. According to the negative reviews, it seems like the candy's downfall was its artificial flavorings, which really stood out to some people in a very unpleasant way.
While the Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's were a limited edition release, M&M's launched another, somewhat similar variation in the fall of 2025: Honey Roasted Peanut M&M's. This version lacks the holiday-inspired spices but still has a sweetened, toasted peanut in the center. Perhaps due to fewer artificial flavors, the reviews on these were more positive overall. However, some consumers did find them underwhelming and expected more of a contrast with the regular Peanut M&M's. One interesting feature of the new M&M's is that they don't come in the usual rainbow of colors, but rather simple yellows and browns. This is good news for anyone who champions brown M&M's, as they are the rarest color of M&M. Whether you loved or hated the Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's, consider giving these a try next.