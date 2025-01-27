The Reason All M&M's Are Stamped With A Tiny 'M'

Thanks to the genius of American businessman Forrest E. Mars, Sr., consumers around the world were introduced to some of their favorite candies. While his candy business, Mars, Inc., would eventually produce extremely popular sweets like Snickers, Skittles, and Twix, (as well as the Kudos Bar that we still mourn to this day and would love to taste again), the most popular chocolate treat under the company is undoubtedly the M&M.

Since the candies had become so popular in the 1950s, there were inevitable copycats who tried to recreate the crunch of a candy shell surrounding a drop of delicious chocolate. While this could have led potential customers astray to accidentally purchase a bag of fake M&M's, Mars had to think of a solution — and quickly. This is why M&M's are stamped with the unmistakably iconic lowercase "m." Following the "m" imprints, Mars, Inc. also introduced the slogan "Look for the m on every piece" to show those trying to emulate the iconic M&M that loyal fans would be able to tell the difference.