For around five million people in the United States, sushi has become a monthly indulgence. But because this Japanese dish is most often consumed raw, it poses its fair share of risks — like exposure to salmonella — which is why proper preparation is essential. Some TikTok videos show home chefs "curing" salmon with salt and sugar, but is that really enough to make this dish safe?

To find out, Chowhound spoke with Kantha Shelke, PhD — a certified food scientist, principal at the food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC, and senior lecturer on food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University. Her verdict? Curing usually isn't enough. "Relying on curing alone to make raw salmon safe is risky because curing does not eliminate all parasites or pathogens," Shelke said. "Because microbes like Listeria monocytogenes, Staphylococcus aureus, and certain species of Salmonella can survive in low water activity environments, curing must be done correctly and carefully to avoid cross-contamination, which is always a risk."

Curing with salt and sugar does reduce a fish's water activity from its original ~0.99 to about 0.95–0.97, which helps keep germs at bay. Still, the ideal environment where bacteria won't thrive is below 0.85. Adding more sugar and salt to achieve a hygienic condition will just ruin your salmon, which is why this process isn't enough. Knowing the foolproof ratio for curing fish at home can be important, but that's not all home chefs have to do to make raw salmon safe to eat.