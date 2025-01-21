The Foolproof Ratio For Curing Fish At Home

Way back in early human civilization, we were curing our freshly caught fish with salt to help preserve it for longer. As an added bonus, the salt made the meat taste better by covering up bitter flavors and intensifying savory ones. Today, curing or brining your salmon to make them more appetizing is still common, and it's fairly easy. You only need a few ingredients; salt, sugar, and, of course, fish. Nearly any type of fish can be cured, whether it's a mild-flavored fish like tilapia or an extremely fishy-tasting fish such as salmon. But there's a more pressing question to answer than what type of fish you should cure: What's the correct ratio of salt to sugar to fish?

You'll see different answers on the best salt-to-sugar ratio out there, which can depend on preference, but the ideal ratio is typically equal parts salt and sugar, although sometimes you see chefs use a larger two-to-one ratio of salt to sugar. You might start with an equal amount of both for your first fish cure, and then move into larger ratios of salt if you want a brinier taste. However, you should be adding extra salt rather than extra sugar. A good rule of thumb is to start with ¼ cup of salt and sugar for every two pounds of fish, but more is fine. Basically, you need enough salt and sugar to cover the whole fish.