The Natural Sweetener You Should Be Using In Coffee

Move over, pumpkin spice. There's a new coffee superstar in town, and you likely already have it in your pantry. Maple syrup is making waves as the new go-to natural sweetener for iced and hot coffee alike, and for good reason: The rich taste of maple syrup works well both on its own or paired with other coffee flavorings, and it's easy to make your own maple latte at home.

There are a few reasons why maple syrup is such a smart choice for your morning latte. It's complex, caramel-like flavor notes work well to cover up any bitterness in your morning coffee, while also melding with the acidic notes in your cup of joe. Maple syrup doesn't just taste great; it actually provides some health benefits. The sticky stuff is naturally loaded with antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation in the body. Unlike refined sugar, maple syrup might also support digestive health, making it a smarter choice than table sugar and other refined coffee sweeteners. Another bonus: Since maple syrup is already liquid, it doesn't take much for it to melt away (unlike table sugar and other granulated sweeteners that tend to sink straight to the bottom of your coffee cup).