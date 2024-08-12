Reheat Pizza In The Air Fryer With This Simple Tip For Crispier Crust
Pizza is easily one of the reigning champs of leftovers since forever; easy to grab the next day and enjoy cold straight out of the fridge (as some may prefer), or popped in the microwave to get warmed back up. But for those who argue that warm is better and routinely gravitate toward the microwave as their method of choice, there's a better way — and it's sitting right on your countertop.
The air fryer is the superior method for reheating that 'za, no matter how long it's been in the fridge. Not only is the air fryer quick and convenient, using it ensures the perfect crispy (never chewy or dried-out) crust, so your second-day slice will be just as delicious and enjoyable as when it first came out of the oven. Maybe even better. To make extra sure your slices don't get dried out, infuse the process with a little steaminess by adding just a bit of water straight to the air fryer basket. This is the true secret weapon as the steam keeps things moist, while still allowing crust to re-crisp.
Air fryers crisp up without drying out
The whole point of pizza (or arguably, at least one of its biggest perks) is its convenience. When in doubt, a pizza gets the job done, so you don't want to go through the hassle and energy expenditure of cranking up the oven if you don't need to. And you don't.
Simply preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (if you've ever felt confused on the rules of preheating your air fryer, you're not alone), and arrange your slices, leaving plenty of space — don't overcrowd them. If you're reheating an entire pizza, you'll need to work in batches. Add maybe a teaspoon or two — not too much — of water straight to the air fryer basket. Then, let the air fryer do its thing for a mere three to four minutes. If you've ever heard the statement that nuking bread (or bread-like foods) is a no-no, and such foods will become dried out, there's truth to this, but the addition of water and the resulting steam prevents the bready crust from becoming tough or overly chewy. The air fryer works by circulating hot air rapidly around the basket — which beautifully crisps up just about any food, pizza slices included.
From mastering the task of roasting whole heads of garlic to pungent perfection to making a delicious small batch of cupcakes, it truly seems there's little your air fryer can't master. Sorry microwave, you might just be getting replaced.