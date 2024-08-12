Reheat Pizza In The Air Fryer With This Simple Tip For Crispier Crust

The whole point of pizza (or arguably, at least one of its biggest perks) is its convenience. When in doubt, a pizza gets the job done, so you don't want to go through the hassle and energy expenditure of cranking up the oven if you don't need to. And you don't.

Simply preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (if you've ever felt confused on the rules of preheating your air fryer, you're not alone), and arrange your slices, leaving plenty of space — don't overcrowd them. If you're reheating an entire pizza, you'll need to work in batches. Add maybe a teaspoon or two — not too much — of water straight to the air fryer basket. Then, let the air fryer do its thing for a mere three to four minutes. If you've ever heard the statement that nuking bread (or bread-like foods) is a no-no, and such foods will become dried out, there's truth to this, but the addition of water and the resulting steam prevents the bready crust from becoming tough or overly chewy. The air fryer works by circulating hot air rapidly around the basket — which beautifully crisps up just about any food, pizza slices included.

From mastering the task of roasting whole heads of garlic to pungent perfection to making a delicious small batch of cupcakes, it truly seems there's little your air fryer can't master. Sorry microwave, you might just be getting replaced.