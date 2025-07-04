How To Reheat Pizza In The Oven For A Soft Crust That Still Holds Its Shape

Have you ever bought a whole box of pizza for yourself so you could eat it for subsequent dinners? Okay, meal prep pro — you've definitely got this in the bag. That said, heating it can be tricky, especially if you're in the camp that wants to achieve a soft, pillowy crust rather than a crispy one, without turning it into a soggy mess akin to a casserole, or a dry one that's as hard as cardboard. The best way to reheat your delivery pizza for a softer bite is so simple and impossible to mess up. Just place your slice atop parchment paper (aluminum foil also works) on a sheet pan and toss it into a preheated oven.

It's one of the parchment paper cooking hacks that will change how you eat your leftover pizza, as placing it on something cool allows it to warm slowly. It helps that the juices seep into the crust, creating a warm yet soft slice just the way you like it. To reach the desired gooeyness of the cheese, though, you have to wait at least five minutes to let it achieve the perfect consistency that melts into the soft crust. If it's a thick slice, it could take up to nine minutes to get the same effect.