Should You Be Tipping When You Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant?

Food service isn't for the weak, and fast food is no exception. You probably know someone who has worked in fast food at some point in their lives — recalling rude customers, fast-paced working conditions, and the occasional safety hazard, all for minimal pay. The federal minimum wage of $7.25 hasn't budged since 2009, yet restaurants have long used a loophole to go even lower because employers only have to pay tipped employees at least $2.13 to comply with the Department of Labor's Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Much of the time, a worker's hourly pay will be above these amounts, but the real question is: Why does a service worker's paycheck rely on our tips instead of their employer's pay?

Tipping culture is a distinct part of how the U.S. food industry operates, but other nations don't share the same idea. In countries like Japan, leaving a tip would be considered strange or even impolite. It's a risk and reward system. Fast food workers put in a great effort to meet customer service and kitchen safety standards every day, just like any other restaurant. What sets them apart is that fast food labor falls under the federal minimum wage, not the tip-based wage, so you're not required to give them one. However, they are legally entitled to any tips you give them. It comes down to if you have the means and think it's the nice thing to do. If you're able to help someone out, why not give a little bit extra? Generosity goes a long way, especially in an industry with such a high rate of burnout.

