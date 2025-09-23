Does It Really Save You Money To Order A Combo At Fast Food Restaurants?

For years, fast food restaurants have been asking one popular question when you order: "Do you want to make that a combo?" It's an easy way to get customers to spend more money without buying expensive, individual fast-food items, allowing the consumer to save money per item. But is that actually true?

It ultimately depends on factors like what you're ordering and where you're dining, especially since exact prices may vary based on location. At McDonald's, for example, the breakfast combo meal is much less expensive than ordering individual items. An Egg McMuffin meal with a hash brown and small Coca Cola costs just $5 in the app, while ordering each item individually would cost $8.37. At Chick-fil-A, an original chicken sandwich — Chowhound's personal favorite in its sandwich ranking — costs $5.99, while a chicken sandwich meal costs $10.65. The meal comes with a medium fries and a medium drink; if you purchased an order of fries and a drink separately, it would all come to $11.69, so you are saving some money with the combo. While most combo meals do cost less than ordering each item on its own, there are a few loopholes that will get you a cheaper meal than what the combo would offer — you just have to know what to do.