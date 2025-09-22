Reinvent Sloppy Joes And Give Them A Pizza Twist

Sloppy Joes have always been a nostalgic childhood favorite — they're saucy, messy, and very cheap to make. And then there's pizza. Classic, customizable, and universally craved, it's perhaps the ultimate comfort food. So we say, why not put them together and create a dish that feels familiar but surprising at the same time? By letting the bold, slightly tangy notes of pizza sauce take the lead — with cheese swooping in for some balance — the result is less sweet than the classic sloppy Joe mix. That swap alone can change the whole mood of the sandwich.

When it comes to a classic sloppy Joe, it's usually ground beef that is used, but as soon as you start playing around with creative upgrades you can really start to think outside the box. Instead of ground beef, try sausage crumbles for more punch, or use pulled chicken in your sloppy Joes if you'd rather not use red meat without sacrificing texture. For vegetarians, there is a canned staple you can use as a vegetarian sloppy Joe alternative that soaks up sauce beautifully and still gives you a nice tender bite: baked beans. No matter how you fill the bun, it's worth remembering that the topping matters just as much as the filling, so a gooey layer of mozzarella, provolone, or even a swipe of cream cheese will help tie everything together.