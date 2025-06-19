How To Make Vegetarian Sloppy Joes With Just One Canned Staple

Do you ever wish there were more alternative yet convenient ways to prepare and enjoy sloppy Joes? Next to altering your preferred cooking method, you may want to change up this classic meal's list of predictable ingredients. Luckily, when it comes to reforming your traditional recipe, you have options. If you don't want to take sloppy Joes to the next level with one spicy meat swap like chorizo, swap out the meat entirely for a can of baked beans.

While sloppy Joes are typically defined as ground beef smothered in a rich tomato-based sauce, canned baked beans are made with similar ingredients. Most shelf-stable baked beans are composed of navy beans, tomato sauce, vinegar, and mustard, and often include sweeteners like sugar and molasses. This is quite similar to many recipes for homestyle sloppy Joes, which include extras like brown sugar, yellow mustard, and select seasonings.

To successfully use baked beans in your next round of sloppy Joes, toast your preferred bread or bun of choice in the oven or toaster and heat the baked beans over the stove or in your microwave. Then, all you need to do is spoon the beans onto your bread and enjoy.

You can also serve these savory beans atop a hot, mashed baked potato, over rice, or alongside a plate of buttery noodles. Once you realize how convenient it is to make vegetarian sloppy Joes, you can easily enhance this meal with a variety of extra ingredients.