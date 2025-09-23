Aldi Excels Over Trader Joe's In One Important Way, And It Isn't Price

You can find some of your favorite products from all around the world at Aldi, including Asian-inspired foods. One of the main brands to look out for is Fusia, which offers an array of frozen food items such as wonton dumplings, spring rolls, lo mein, fried rice, and more. Those who like using flavorful sauces in their Asian cuisine will also appreciate Aldi for its collection of dips, including the honey sesame and orange ginger wok sauce, a sesame teriyaki glaze, and a sriracha teriyaki option.

Another cuisine to experiment with here is Italian food. One of the largest Italian brands at Aldi is Mama Cozzi, which offers things like flat bread, breadsticks, calzones, and more. Mama Cozzi is perhaps best known for its pizza products, where you'll find everything from pepperoni options to those with a cauliflower crust. Another Italian brand to try out is Priano, which offers Italian staples such as pasta and prosciutto.

Aldi also has an impressive range of chocolate products from all around the world, such as its popular peanut butter cups. Brands such as Ferrero Rocher, Winternacht, Duca Reserva, and Choceur are some of its most beloved options. Since Aldi first opened in Germany, many of its products, including several of the aforementioned candy brands, point back to those roots.