Aldi Excels Over Trader Joe's In One Important Way, And It Isn't Price
We all know the joy of stocking up on our favorite foods, drinks, and snacks, but not every grocery store can satisfy every shopping need. Trader Joe's is good for several things, like providing your favorite fall items at low prices. But the favored chain simply can't tick all the boxes. While Aldi and Trader Joe's both provide good deals on their products, the two aren't exactly in the same league of grocery stores, and there is one competition that Aldi wins hands down. The best international products can be found tucked away on Aldi's shelves.
Aldi is an overlooked hero in the world of grocery stores, and it does do a few things better than Trader Joe's. Its vast selection of international foods is a hit for many shoppers looking to take inspiration from all around the world. The chain offers food from several different parts of the globe, including Italy, Mexico, and Germany, to name a few.
A taste of the international options available at Aldi
You can find some of your favorite products from all around the world at Aldi, including Asian-inspired foods. One of the main brands to look out for is Fusia, which offers an array of frozen food items such as wonton dumplings, spring rolls, lo mein, fried rice, and more. Those who like using flavorful sauces in their Asian cuisine will also appreciate Aldi for its collection of dips, including the honey sesame and orange ginger wok sauce, a sesame teriyaki glaze, and a sriracha teriyaki option.
Another cuisine to experiment with here is Italian food. One of the largest Italian brands at Aldi is Mama Cozzi, which offers things like flat bread, breadsticks, calzones, and more. Mama Cozzi is perhaps best known for its pizza products, where you'll find everything from pepperoni options to those with a cauliflower crust. Another Italian brand to try out is Priano, which offers Italian staples such as pasta and prosciutto.
Aldi also has an impressive range of chocolate products from all around the world, such as its popular peanut butter cups. Brands such as Ferrero Rocher, Winternacht, Duca Reserva, and Choceur are some of its most beloved options. Since Aldi first opened in Germany, many of its products, including several of the aforementioned candy brands, point back to those roots.
Aldi has an especially vast selection of German products
For those with a sweet tooth, Aldi's selection of affordable European chocolates usually turns heads. Moser Roth is the German chocolate brand you'll typically find in stores, with products including a wide range of flavored chocolate bars. Still, whether you're after a quality bratwurst or some Bavarian soft pretzels to snack on, Aldi doesn't disappoint when it comes to German cuisine. There are specific German brands that you'll want to look out for, such as Deutsche Küche, for sweet and savory foods alike.
Aldi is also known to host "German Week" in stores across the United States, a time when the brand's German food is sold at a discounted rate. During this week, the shelves are packed with even more authentic and recognizable German brands for customers to get cooking with. This usually happens around three times a year, so keep an eye on Aldi's weekly ad to find out when the next one is coming up. Still, many German snacks and food items are available throughout all the seasons, so be sure to look out for strudels, Black Forest cake, muesli, and more the next time you shop here.