Why Aldi's Peanut Butter Cups Are So Popular With Shoppers
There's no shortage of beloved chocolate peanut butter cups out there, from Justin's Nut Butter Cups, to Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, to classic Reese's. Make it to your local Aldi store this summer, though, and you might find yourself with a new favorite. Aldi, the German grocery chain known for affordable European chocolate, has a candy brand called Choceur that makes its own version of peanut butter cups. And fans on Reddit are calling them a direct dupe of Reese's, with some chocolate peanut butter combo lovers even going so far as to say they are just "infinitely better."
Aldi, sells 12-ounce bags of these peanut butter cups, or about 33 mini cups per bag, at around $5.49. They do sell out frequently, though, so check with your local Aldi store if you are looking for them. (And note that prices can be different depending on your Aldi store.) But besides the decent price point, what makes Aldi's Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups stand out from the rest of the peanut butter cup competition out there? Read on to find out what makes them special below.
Why are Aldi's Peanut butter cups so good?
One reason Aldi's version of peanut butter cups tastes so appealing might be the ingredients. European chocolate is known for being some of the best in the world. The Aldi brand behind the peanut butter cups, Choceur, was originally based in Belgium and started making and selling its products in the United States in 2012. Even today, the brand markets itself as being "Belgian-inspired" and uses high-quality ingredients for the milk chocolate in the peanut butter cups. So even if a European getaway to Belgium isn't in the budget this year, this might be the next best way to indulge.
But the main reason fans are saying they are better than other brands out there? The peanut butter to chocolate ratio. One Reddit user said, "They've got the chocolate to PB ratio down." With peanut butter listed as one of the top ingredients in the candy, fans might be onto something.
Aldi also recommends chopping up the peanut butter cups and using them as a topping for vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt, blending the candy up in a peanut butter cup milkshake, or baking them into cookies or a cake. Beyond just enjoying them out of the bag, that makes the peanut butter possibilities limitless.