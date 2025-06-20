Why Aldi's Peanut Butter Cups Are So Popular With Shoppers

One reason Aldi's version of peanut butter cups tastes so appealing might be the ingredients. European chocolate is known for being some of the best in the world. The Aldi brand behind the peanut butter cups, Choceur, was originally based in Belgium and started making and selling its products in the United States in 2012. Even today, the brand markets itself as being "Belgian-inspired" and uses high-quality ingredients for the milk chocolate in the peanut butter cups. So even if a European getaway to Belgium isn't in the budget this year, this might be the next best way to indulge.

But the main reason fans are saying they are better than other brands out there? The peanut butter to chocolate ratio. One Reddit user said, "They've got the chocolate to PB ratio down." With peanut butter listed as one of the top ingredients in the candy, fans might be onto something.

Aldi also recommends chopping up the peanut butter cups and using them as a topping for vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt, blending the candy up in a peanut butter cup milkshake, or baking them into cookies or a cake. Beyond just enjoying them out of the bag, that makes the peanut butter possibilities limitless.