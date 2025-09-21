9 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Pickled Sausage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've got some fresh Polish sausage lying around, here's a tip: Pickle it. Sounds a little out there, but brine-soaking links have been puckering palates all over the Midwest, as well as parts of Europe like the Czech Republic. They're a natural fit with cheese plates or kosher dills. "Many eat them as a snack just as they are. Others like to slice them and top with mustard or offer them on the ever popular charcuterie boards," notes Mary Lussier, whose business Muddy Trail Jerky Co. produces dried meats and pantry wares out of Greenwich, New York.

Jugs of red-dyed wieners boasting the Penrose label used to be a staple on convenience store shelves. Considering those went the way of the do-do due to a facility fire, duping them at home is the next best thing. But if you want to relive those legendary treats, to pickle your sausage correctly is the first step. "Do your research," states Lussier. "Pickling anything with protein like sausage is very different from pickling cucumbers or beans." And she's correct. From our conversation, we tracked the most ubiquitous issues that jeopardize the finger food beyond anything else. Between mis-measuring your ingredients to ignoring cleanliness measures, allow these mistakes to offer a blueprint — one where your jar makes it to the finish line, not the trash can.