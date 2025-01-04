Your Vinegar's Acidity Matters When Making Homemade Pickles

Are you feeling tired of store-bought pickles and want to make your own? Doing so means you can enhance them with your own flavors and seasonings. You can also make them in bulk or in smaller batches. But, due to the complex nature of pickling foods, specific items are needed to make a safe and delicious pickled treat. However, once you get the science down, you can pickle anything from cucumbers to tangy red onions.

First, you must start with vinegar. You can use any type of vinegar to pickle food — including white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, and balsamic vinegar — as long as it falls into a specific percentage of acidity. To safely make homemade pickles, or really anything pickled, your vinegar must have an acidity of at least 5%, but no more than 7%. The acidity of vinegar increases the acidity of the pickled food, ultimately eliminating bacteria and extending its shelf life for roughly six months to two years.