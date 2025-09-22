Dolly Parton's Favorite Food To Eat Every Day Is Honestly So Relatable
Country star Dolly Parton is best known for her hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5," but behind the scenes, she's always considered herself a pretty ordinary person. Parton might command the stage in front of thousands, but when she's sitting down for a meal, she's been open about two things: her love of a good fast food burger, and her love of potatoes.
"I have to have something with potatoes," Parton told TODAY in May 2025. "I mean, I'm just one of those people that I have to either have a baked potato, some mashed potatoes, or some french fries, or something to do with potatoes." And who can blame her? Spuds of all shapes and sizes are hard to beat, whether it's french fries, creamy mashed potatoes, or cheesy potatoes au gratin. Parton has always been a fan of meal prepping, and potatoes are an easy dish to freeze in various forms. "When I used to travel on my bus, I would start cooking a few days before, so I would have good food that I was going to be craving when I'm out on the road, when you don't always find what you want," she said.
Americans love potatoes
Dolly Parton isn't the only one in the United States with a love for potatoes. According to Potatoes USA, the biggest reason Americans love this starchy vegetable is for its versatility. You can eat them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and they can be prepared in so many ways. Plus, they're filling and inexpensive, so they're perfect for budget-friendly meals, too. The numbers are astonishing — a whopping 81% of Americans admit to eating potatoes at least once per week.
There are so many different potato varieties available in the U.S., and each has a slightly different flavor and texture. For Parton, it doesn't seem to matter the type of potato, as long as it's on her plate. The country star has been open about a few of her other favorite foods, too, including her favorite Tennessee restaurant located in a gas station and her love for Taco Bell.