The Retro Thrift Find That Adds A Classy Decorative Touch To Your Kitchen

If you've ever walked into a kitchen that's full of brand new appliances and white marble countertops yet which still feels cold, the problem is that it needs a few soft fixes that can change everything. You don't need to spend a fortune on knick-knacks and imported tea towels, however, because some of the best pieces aren't found in big box stores — they're waiting for you on the shelves of your local thrift store. Even if you're not an interior designer, there are certain pieces that can add a lived-in vibe to your kitchen and which are also easy to find secondhand. One such thrift store scores is vintage boxes made from marble, which can add a little luxury to any kitchen decor while keeping small objects corralled all in one place.

Decorative marble boxes have been around for centuries, but the versions you're most likely to come across probably come from the mid-to-late 20th century, that is, pieces that were popular with baby boomers and their parents from the 1950s to the 1980s, which are in thrift stores everywhere now that older generations are phasing out of large homes and getting rid of their stuff. In a modern kitchen, these pieces can look effortlessly chic and timeless (as opposed to some vintage trends that we'd like to leave in the past, like fluorescent lighting and textured ceiling), whether they're dressing up a countertop or perched on some open shelving. Let's look at some of the ways you can use a marble box in your kitchen, plus some tips on what to look for when you're at the thrift store.