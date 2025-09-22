The Crucial Thing You Need To Know Before Using Nonstick Pans Under The Broiler

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are multiple benefits to using non-stick pans. Obviously, they work wonders at preventing food from sticking, allowing you to skip or reduce the amount of oil used in your cooking. The ultra-smooth pans are also easy to clean, eliminating the need to scrub or soak for hours. However, one thing non-stick pans are not great for is broiling. While you might be able to find a few brands that are broiler-safe, it's generally best to avoid putting non-stick cookware under this heating element.

Non-stick cookware is typically made of either Teflon or ceramic. Teflon is the brand name for a synthetic polymer called polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE, discovered in the 1930s by chemist Roy Plunkett. It was originally used in aerospace and military sectors due to its ability to withstand heat and chemical corrosion. Its non-stick capabilities make it a popular material for cookware used for baking, frying, and boiling; however, it's not able to withstand the high temperatures of a broiler.

Broiling is a setting on many ovens that uses a very hot, direct heat source (heat coils located at the top of the oven or a broiling drawer underneath) to quickly cook or sear food. Oven broiling temperatures typically range from 500 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Pans with a Teflon coating can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees, but anything beyond that can cause the coating to disintegrate, potentially releasing fumes that you don't want in your food and damaging your pans.