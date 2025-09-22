The Crucial Thing You Need To Know Before Using Nonstick Pans Under The Broiler
There are multiple benefits to using non-stick pans. Obviously, they work wonders at preventing food from sticking, allowing you to skip or reduce the amount of oil used in your cooking. The ultra-smooth pans are also easy to clean, eliminating the need to scrub or soak for hours. However, one thing non-stick pans are not great for is broiling. While you might be able to find a few brands that are broiler-safe, it's generally best to avoid putting non-stick cookware under this heating element.
Non-stick cookware is typically made of either Teflon or ceramic. Teflon is the brand name for a synthetic polymer called polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE, discovered in the 1930s by chemist Roy Plunkett. It was originally used in aerospace and military sectors due to its ability to withstand heat and chemical corrosion. Its non-stick capabilities make it a popular material for cookware used for baking, frying, and boiling; however, it's not able to withstand the high temperatures of a broiler.
Broiling is a setting on many ovens that uses a very hot, direct heat source (heat coils located at the top of the oven or a broiling drawer underneath) to quickly cook or sear food. Oven broiling temperatures typically range from 500 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Pans with a Teflon coating can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees, but anything beyond that can cause the coating to disintegrate, potentially releasing fumes that you don't want in your food and damaging your pans.
Broiler-safe ceramic pans and alternatives
Ceramic is another material that many non-stick pans are made of; however, like Teflon, it's not necessarily safe to use in the broiler. In general, many non-stick pans with ceramic coatings are only oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, making them unusable for your broiling needs. Temperatures above 500 may cause the coating to deteriorate and the pans to warp.
That being said, some ceramic pans have a higher temperature rating than others. For example, the Blue Diamond Nonstick Frying Pan, which is PTFE-free and made with ceramic, is labeled as safe for broiler use and can withstand heat up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The Redchef Nonstick Frying Pan is also ceramic and can withstand oven temperatures as high as 842 degrees Fahrenheit. So, you can actually find a ceramic pan that is broiler-safe. Just make sure to read the specifications beforehand to avoid other mistakes you might be making with your oven's broiler.
Alternatives to non-stick cookware that are broiler safe include stainless steel skillets and designated broiler pans made with aluminum or porcelain. Cast iron is particularly well-suited for broiling since it is extremely durable and heat-safe. No matter what you use, remember to never broil food in a dish made of glassware or a pan with a silicone handle. Even the best of these cooking pans will crack or melt.