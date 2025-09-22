Can Coleslaw Be Frozen For Later?
Coleslaw is a great complement to just about any fried food and makes the perfect sandwich topper. Its light, veggie-forward ingredients and acidic profile pair nicely with rich, savory foods, such as fried chicken or fish and chips. But, depending on its ingredients, it might not freeze that well.
There are plenty of ways to elevate your coleslaw, but most slaws contain mayonnaise, which shouldn't be frozen. Mayonnaise is an emulsion, meaning it's a blend of two ingredients that don't generally mix well together. Eggs and oil are emulsified, or heavily blended, which lets the two ingredients mix into that smooth, creamy texture we expect from mayo. But, if it's frozen too slowly, such as in a home freezer, ice crystals can form that disturb the emulsion, ultimately causing it to separate. This means that, while it's possible to freeze mayo and it doesn't make mayo unsafe to eat, the texture of the coleslaw changes once it's defrosted. If you want to freeze coleslaw for later, you're better off making a vinegar-based dressing without the mayo and freezing that instead.
Tips for freezing coleslaw
Omitting the mayonnaise is the best way to freeze coleslaw. You can either build a vinegar-based coleslaw, or simply freeze it with the dressing sans mayo and add the mayo in once it defrosts. Freezing with mayo is fine, too, as long as you're not seeking its usual texture. If you have the ability to flash-freeze the coleslaw (most home kitchens don't), then it's possible you can freeze creamy coleslaw without it separating. The idea is to eliminate ice crystals, which are what cause the separation. Flash-freezing does this for the most part, but it's just not a widely available option.
Another solution is to simply make the amount of coleslaw you know you'll need, minimizing leftovers and preventing it from having to be frozen at all. Homemade coleslaw is almost always better than the bagged stuff, plus leftover coleslaw lasts up to five days in the refrigerator. Freezing it might not be necessary if you have time to eat it again.