Be Careful When Adding This Type Of Ingredient To Batch Cocktails

There's a time and a place for mixing up batch cocktails, like when you're hosting a party and don't want to have to have guests (or the host) tied to the drink station mixing beverages all night. But you definitely don't want to just throw all ingredients in a large pitcher or punch bowl and hope they hold up.

Certain ingredients and add-ins you'll want to wait to add, lest they wilt, turn soggy, or lose their flavor and texture as they sit. Specifically, any fresh fruit or herbs will lose their luster after hours floating in liquid, so set them aside to be added as needed to each individual drink, or plan to refresh them as the party wears on.

Chowhound spoke with Katherine Lewin about the matter. Lewin, the founder of Big Night, a curated shop for dinners and parties, collaborated with Maker's Mark on a zine about hosting cocktail parties — and knows how to be the hostess slash mixologist with the mostest. Lewin advises to keep ingredients at a minimum when making a batch cocktail — stick to the classics, rather than overly elaborate libations with all sorts of fancy, fussy add-ins. Think margaritas, palomas, old fashioned, and other top candidate cocktails to make in big batches. "Keep batch cocktails simple!" is her golden rule, and warns that any fresh fruit is notoriously bad at holding up over time.