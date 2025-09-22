The Vital Step For Homemade Bagels With The Perfect Color And Texture

Josh Small says there are two main methods for shaping bagels at home, explaining, "You can use the simpler method of rolling the dough into a ball and poking a hole in the center. Then you can stretch the dough slightly into a bagel shape." He says, however, that the more traditional method, the one used by most bagel shops in New York City, "is to roll the dough into about a 10-inch log, and then wrap the dough around your hand by connecting and pressing the ends."

When it's time for the malt bath, Small warns against keeping them in too long — that's one of the mistakes everyone makes with homemade bagels. Limit it to less than one minute total — or 30 seconds on each side. If you overboil them, you'll begin to fully cook them in water, rather than just glazing and caramelizing the exterior, and they'll come out flat. "Oven spring is how much the bagels rise in the oven," Small says, and " ... the longer the bagels are in the bath, the less oven spring they will have."

Small recommends baking them at 475 degrees Fahrenheit for about 16 to 20 minutes, and you should rotate the cooking sheets about halfway through the bake to increase oven spring. "As a rule of thumb," he says, "the plain bagels will typically bake more quickly than seeded bagels." Whatever recipe you may be using for your bagel dough, if you add these expert tips to the process, you can get an authentic NYC bagel no matter where you live.