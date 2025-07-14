The Best Flour For Bagels With The Perfect Texture

If you're taking on the task of baking your own bagels at home, be warned: There are a lot of potential mistakes people make with homemade bagels, especially for inexperienced bakers. Perhaps one of the biggest ones is bakers not using an appropriate flour; it's far from ideal to just reach for whatever white flour is in your pantry. Josh Small, CEO and managing director of DoughCo Bagels, which pops up at various New York City area farmers markets, has some major advice.

"The best flours for bagels will have a higher protein percentage, which will contribute to the chew that is needed for bagels to have their authentic mouthfeel," he said to Chowhound in an exclusive chat. His recommendation is to aim for flours with more than 14% protein; you will typically see these described as high-gluten flour on the label. (Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley.)

"We have found that King Arthur Sir Lancelot high-gluten flour delivers great results, with the King Arthur Bread flour also providing just enough protein to give bagels some chew," added Small, in case you're looking for specific brands. He also notes that these are unbleached and unbromated flours.

"Unbleached" means that the flour is produced without the chemicals that are often used to age commercial flour (it's also considered the better flour for bread baking). "Unbromated" refers to the addition of potassium bromate to the flour. This chemical compound makes for fluffier baked goods, but there is scientific debate about whether it may have negative effects on human health when consumed in typical quantities.