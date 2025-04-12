The Absolute Best Cut Of Chicken For Meatballs

If you've only had meatballs made with pork or beef, you're missing out on a whole world of poultry goodness that you shouldn't wait a day longer to dive into. We've talked about how to add pesto to turkey meatballs for more flavor, but what if you're not feeling turkey? What if you want something with chicken instead? The good news is that chicken meatballs are a cinch to make. The better news is that all you need is ground thigh meat, which is the hands-down best cut of chicken you can make your meatballs with.

Why do you want dark meat? Simply put, you get juicier and more flavorful meatballs that way, because dark meat is moist and has a stronger flavor than light meat. Chicken thighs contain about three times more fat than chicken breast per unit weight, which is where all that juice comes from. Dark meat gives your chicken soup more flavor, and the same applies here, too. Dark meat is also an iron-rich food, containing zinc and B vitamins, serving as a nourishing option. You can pick up ground chicken thigh at your local grocer or butcher. If none is available, don't be afraid to ask the butcher counter if they can grind it for you. If all else fails, you can grind your own chicken thighs at home. Go for skinless and boneless if you want to cut down on your work a bit, and follow any chicken meatball recipe to net some tasty results.