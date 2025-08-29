Get Fresh Orange Chicken From Panda Express Every Time. You Just Need The Magic Phrase

Panda Express is well known for its famous orange chicken. After all, orange chicken is highly ranked as one of the best options on the menu. However, not every serving of orange chicken is the same. Depending on when you go, you can either get a hot and crisp portion or one that's become a bit soggy from sitting in the tray for a bit too long. The key to this trick is to politely ask the server if you can have your orange chicken from a newly made tray. Employees will often honor this request, but this also depends on the individual store.

Like most fast casual chains, Panda Express prepares food in batches to keep production going. According to an LA Times article, stores aim to have its dishes sit for 20 minutes, and they're discarded when the food has been sitting for 45 minutes. As you might guess, it minimizes the burden of asking for chicken from the next batch. If you have good timing, you can avoid asking altogether.