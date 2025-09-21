The Very First Meal Guy Fieri Ever Served His Son Was A Big Risk That Paid Off

Guy Fieri's endearing combination of a homespun yet fiery personality and trademark spiky white hair practically jumped off the screen from episode one of "Next Food Network Star. Combined with unique catchphrases like "Welcome to Flavortown," he catapulted himself to fame, including an empire of restaurants, cookbooks, television shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In an interview with Robert Irvine Magazine, Fieri shared some key insights into his approach to cooking and life, which are anchored by the best piece of cooking advice he ever received. Fieri explained, "I think that the best advice that I ever got was from my dad. He said, 'Don't be scared. Don't make everything crazy, don't cook everything off the radar, but be willing to take chances. Be willing to try new stuff.'" He put this advice to the test in his own family with the first meal he ever served his son Ryder, saying, "I fed him curry."

By making curry as a first dish for his son Ryder, Guy Fieri put his money where his mouth is. "I told my wife before everybody sat down to dinner, 'Don't say a thing about this. Don't say a word about what he's getting ready to eat.' ... He ate it, and now this kid's the biggest curry fan in the world." Fieri's point is we should put away our prejudices when we eat; the close-held beliefs you have about food, and the way you interact with and enjoy it, are part of what you are passing on to your kids.