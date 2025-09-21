The Sweetest Lobsters Owe Their Flavor To Icy Waters

Whether you're putting together a full-on lobster feast or making lobster roll sandwiches, we all know that the sweeter the meat, the better the meal will be. Sweeter lobsters are considered superior, with their clean, light taste that really sings once dipped in melted butter. Once you've experienced it, there's no going back. However, if you're uncertain which lobsters at the grocery store produce the sweetest taste, you may need to know where they're from.

Chowhound reached out to Dora Swan, co-proprietor of fin – your fishmonger in New York City, to find out. She informs us that lobsters from Canada and Maine tend to have the sweetest meat, and that this is a result of the icy waters surrounding them. "The cold waters up north make for a slower-growing lobster," she says. "That slower metabolism works in our favor, giving natural sugars more time to develop in the meat."

Cold-water lobsters, often referred to as "Maine lobsters," are different from spiny lobsters that are found in warm waters. Spiny lobster (also known as rock lobster) meat is often sold only in tail form because these lobsters lack the same meaty claws as their cold-water counterparts. Cold-water lobsters are sweeter, while warm-water lobsters have a briny and less sweet flavor.