The Sweetest Lobsters Owe Their Flavor To Icy Waters
Whether you're putting together a full-on lobster feast or making lobster roll sandwiches, we all know that the sweeter the meat, the better the meal will be. Sweeter lobsters are considered superior, with their clean, light taste that really sings once dipped in melted butter. Once you've experienced it, there's no going back. However, if you're uncertain which lobsters at the grocery store produce the sweetest taste, you may need to know where they're from.
Chowhound reached out to Dora Swan, co-proprietor of fin – your fishmonger in New York City, to find out. She informs us that lobsters from Canada and Maine tend to have the sweetest meat, and that this is a result of the icy waters surrounding them. "The cold waters up north make for a slower-growing lobster," she says. "That slower metabolism works in our favor, giving natural sugars more time to develop in the meat."
Cold-water lobsters, often referred to as "Maine lobsters," are different from spiny lobsters that are found in warm waters. Spiny lobster (also known as rock lobster) meat is often sold only in tail form because these lobsters lack the same meaty claws as their cold-water counterparts. Cold-water lobsters are sweeter, while warm-water lobsters have a briny and less sweet flavor.
Choosing lobster with the sweetest meat
Making sure you're purchasing cold-water lobster from Canada or Maine is the first step, but there are more ways to determine sweetness when buying a fresh lobster at the grocery store. According to Dora Swan, there's no way to determine flavor by just looking at the lobster, but there is information that may help you guess.
"It all depends on where they come from and how they've been handled," she says. "Soft-shell Maine lobster — those that have recently molted — are sweeter, although the meat is a bit more watery." She adds that the best way to get your hands on these ultra-sweet lobsters is to look out for them between July and September during the molting season.
Lobsters during this season are sweeter and more delicate because of their soft shells, but one of the biggest bonuses is the price. They tend to be cheaper since they have less meat than hard-shell lobsters. Whether you get a hard-shelled or soft-shelled cold-water lobster, you'll want to learn how to prepare and grill lobster like a pro. This cooking method helps to concentrate the sweetness in the meat (due to the fact that no water gets in), with the smoky flavor and slight char, creating a beautiful contrast of flavors.